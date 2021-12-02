How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2+, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG2+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and New York, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota takes on New Jersey, aims for 5th straight home win

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (9-7-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (15-6-1, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -194, Devils +158; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts New Jersey aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Wild have gone 8-2-0 in home games. Minnesota has scored 81 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 12.

The Devils are 3-3-2 on the road. New Jersey averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

Minnesota defeated New Jersey 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 25 points, scoring seven goals and adding 18 assists. Hartman has 11 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with 18 points, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists. Jesper Bratt has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Devils: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (health protocols), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (hand).

Devils: None listed.