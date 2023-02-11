 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Where to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on February 11, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and New York, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
MSG Sportsnet≥ $99.99------
Bally Sports North≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports North≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 25 Top Cable Channels

New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: New Jersey visits Minnesota after Hamilton's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (34-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-19-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Minnesota Wild after Dougie Hamilton’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Devils’ 3-1 win.

Minnesota has a 27-19-4 record overall and a 15-9-1 record in home games. The Wild have conceded 143 goals while scoring 150 for a +7 scoring differential.

New Jersey has a 19-3-2 record in road games and a 34-13-4 record overall. The Devils have a +43 scoring differential, with 178 total goals scored and 135 given up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 28 goals and 33 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 35 goals and 32 assists for the Devils. Hamilton has six goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Devils: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: out (lower body).

Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Brendan Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Jack Hughes: out (upper body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.