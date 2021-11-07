How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Islanders

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and New York, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: New York visits Minnesota after shutout victory

By The Associated Press

New York Islanders (5-2-2, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-3-0, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -126, Islanders +105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Minnesota after the Islanders shut out Winnipeg 2-0. Ilya Sorokin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 24 saves.

Minnesota finished 35-16-5 overall with a 21-5-2 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Wild were called for 203 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes per game.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall with a 11-13-4 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Islanders allowed 2.1 goals on 28.3 shots per game last season.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Wild: Rem Pitlick: out (covid-19), Mats Zuccarello: out (covid-19).

Islanders: None listed.