How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and New York, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Rangers visit the Wild after Zibanejad's 2-goal game

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Minnesota Wild after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers’ 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home a season ago. The Wild had a +56 goal differential last season, scoring 305 goals while giving up 249.

New York had a 52-24-6 record overall and a 27-21-3 record in road games last season. The Rangers scored 55 power-play goals last season on 218 total chances (2.7 chances per game).

Rangers: 1-0-0, averaging 0.3 goals, 0.6 assists, 0.6 penalties and 1.2 penalty minutes while giving up 0.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: Sammy Blais: out (upper body), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (lower body).