How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus.

Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North).

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Ottawa in non-conference battle

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (3-5-0, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (5-3-0, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -211, Senators +174; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Ottawa take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Minnesota finished 35-16-5 overall a season ago while going 21-5-2 at home. Goalies for the Wild allowed 2.8 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

Ottawa finished 23-28-5 overall with a 9-18-1 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Senators scored 2.8 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.4 last season.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Wild: Rem Pitlick: out (covid-19), Alex Goligoski: day to day (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: out (covid-19).

Senators: Shane Pinto: out (upper body).