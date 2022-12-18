Where to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on December 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Ottawa Senators vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Senators visit the Wild after Batherson's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (14-14-2, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-11-2, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -203, Senators +171; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Minnesota Wild after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

Minnesota is 17-11-2 overall and 10-6-1 at home. The Wild are third in league play serving 12.6 penalty minutes per game.

Ottawa has a 6-6-2 record in road games and a 14-14-2 record overall. The Senators have a 14-4-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won the previous meeting 4-2. Mats Zuccarello scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuccarello has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 13 goals and 22 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Senators: Tyler Motte: out (upper-body), Tim Stutzle: out (shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).