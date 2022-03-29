How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Philadelphia, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Philadelphia after overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (21-34-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-20-4, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit Minnesota after the Wild took down Colorado 3-2 in overtime.

The Wild have gone 23-7-1 in home games. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 6.1 assists per game, led by Mats Zuccarello averaging 0.9.

The Flyers have gone 8-19-5 away from home. Philadelphia averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

Minnesota defeated Philadelphia 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on March 3. Ryan Hartman scored two goals for the Wild in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 36 goals and has 81 points. Zuccarello has nine assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 50 points, scoring 23 goals and collecting 27 assists. Kevin Hayes has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Flyers: Oskar Lindblom: day to day (undisclosed).