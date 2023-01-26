How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on January 26, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers

You can’t normally watch Wild games on Hulu since they don’t carry Bally Sports North, but this is an exception. That’s because this is one of 55+ games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Minnesota and Philadelphia without local blackouts.

While the game is available on ESPN+, it doesn’t have a free trial. It is also streaming on all Hulu plans, meaning you can stream with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

While you can’t watch Wild/Flyers with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

The Minnesota Wild will have five games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Flyers will have four telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,050+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (the new name for NHL.TV) with your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Wild bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Philadelphia Flyers.

Minnesota is 13-8-1 at home and 25-17-4 overall. The Wild are 14-5-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Philadelphia is 20-21-8 overall and 10-9-6 on the road. The Flyers have given up 158 goals while scoring 136 for a -22 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 27 goals and 30 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 15 goals and 29 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).