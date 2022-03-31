How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Pittsburgh, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Kaprizov, Wild to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (41-20-4, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Pittsburgh. Kaprizov ranks eighth in the league with 82 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 45 assists.

The Wild are 24-7-1 at home. Minnesota is second in the Western Conference recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.1 assists.

The Penguins are 21-8-5 on the road. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.

Minnesota took down Pittsburgh 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 82 total points for the Wild, 37 goals and 45 assists. Mats Zuccarello has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Crosby leads the Penguins with 70 points, scoring 25 goals and adding 45 assists. Bryan Rust has 10 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.