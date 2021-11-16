How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and San Francisco, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota hosts San Jose after Pitlick's 3-goal game

By The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks (7-6-1, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-4-0, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the San Jose Sharks after Rem Pitlick scored three goals in the Wild’s 4-2 victory against the Kraken.

The Wild are 7-4-0 in conference games. Minnesota has scored 47 goals and ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with seven.

The Sharks are 3-4-0 in Western Conference play. San Jose ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.6 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.9 assists.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartman leads the Wild with seven goals and has 11 points. Pitlick has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Timo Meier has 12 total points while scoring five goals and totaling seven assists for the Sharks. Brent Burns has 9 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (lower-body).