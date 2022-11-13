How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and San Francisco, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Sharks visit the Wild in Western Conference play

San Jose Sharks (3-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (6-6-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the San Jose Sharks face off in Western Conference action.

Minnesota has a 2-4-0 record at home and a 6-6-1 record overall. The Wild have gone 4-1-0 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

San Jose is 3-4-0 on the road and 3-9-3 overall. The Sharks have a -12 scoring differential, with 39 total goals scored and 51 allowed.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Wild won 5-4 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has five goals and eight assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Timo Meier has six goals and six assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).