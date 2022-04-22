How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Seattle after Fiala's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (26-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (49-21-7, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -288, Kraken +233; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Seattle Kraken after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Wild’s 6-3 win over the Canucks.

The Wild are 26-16-3 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is fifth in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 44.

The Kraken are 13-31-0 in Western Conference play. Seattle averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Vince Dunn leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 13, Minnesota won 4-2. Rem Pitlick recorded a team-high 3 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Goligoski leads the Wild with a plus-45 in 69 games this season. Fiala has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Carson Soucy leads the Kraken with a plus-12 in 58 games this season. Jared McCann has five assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Tyson Jost: day to day (lower body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (covid-19), Alex Goligoski: day to day (undisclosed).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).