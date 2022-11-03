 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Seattle, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Root Sports Northwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota takes on Seattle after Kaprizov's 2-goal performance

Seattle Kraken (4-4-2, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Seattle Kraken after Kirill Kaprizov’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Wild’s 4-1 win.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2 record in home games last season. The Wild scored 305 total goals last season, with 53 power-play goals and two shorthanded goals.

Seattle went 27-49-6 overall and 11-27-3 on the road last season. The Kraken committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 8.5 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: day to day (upper-body), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (upper body).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower-body), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

