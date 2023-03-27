Where to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild Game Tonight: March 27, 2023

Unlike the other 72-regionally televised games, tonight’s game between the Seattle Kraken and the Minnesota Wild will be nationally televised. The puck drops on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT and is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken

Why isn’t the Kraken vs Wild game on Root Sports or Bally Sports North?

If you are used to watching your team on your local Regional Sports Network (RSN for short – such as Root Sports or Bally Sports North) you may be surprised that tonight’s game isn’t airing on either. That’s because it is a nationally televised game reserved for Hulu for both markets, which means you can only watch it on Hulu Originals and ESPN+.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Seattle, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

Seattle Kraken vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Kraken play the Wild after Tolvanen's 2-goal performance

Seattle Kraken (40-24-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (42-22-9, first in the Central Division) Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Date & Time: Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won 4-0 in the previous meeting. Tolvanen led the Kraken with two goals.

About Minnesota:

Minnesota has a 23-11-3 record in home games and a 42-22-9 record overall. The Wild are 20-9-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Top Performers: Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 42 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 22 goals and 42 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games. Last 10 Games: Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

About Seattle:

Seattle has gone 24-9-4 in road games and 40-24-8 overall. The Kraken are 17-6-3 when scoring a power-play goal.