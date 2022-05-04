 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild Game 2 Live Online on May 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

If the earlier games go to overtime, the Wild/Blues would start on ESPNU.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Blues Look to Take 2-0 Lead on the Wild

St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -127, Blues +106; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild host the Blues in Game 2 of the series.

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues to open the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Blues went 5-0 against the Wild in the regular season. In the playoffe opener on May 2, the Blues won 4-0. David Perron led the Blues with three goals.

Minnesota has a 53-22-7 record overall and an 11-9-3 record in Central Division play. The Wild have a +56 scoring differential, with 305 total goals scored and 249 given up.

St. Louis has a 49-22-11 record overall and a 16-5-3 record in Central Division play. The Blues have a 28-8-5 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 47 goals and 61 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has scored five goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

Perron has scored 27 goals with 30 assists for the Blues. Vladimir Tarasenko has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (wrist).

