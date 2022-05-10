 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild First Round: Game 5 Live Online on May 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If the earlier game games to overtime, this matchup will start on ESPNU.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota, St. Louis face off with series tied 2-2

St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -139, Blues +117; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild for game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Jordan Kyrou led the Blues with two goals.

Minnesota has gone 53-22-7 overall with an 11-9-3 record against the Central Division. The Wild serve 10.8 penalty minutes per game to rank third in league play.

St. Louis is 49-22-11 overall and 16-5-3 against the Central Division. The Blues have scored 309 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank third in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 47 goals and 61 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko has 34 goals and 48 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has scored seven goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blues: Nick Leddy: day to day (upper-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: day to day (lower body).

