How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Tampa, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Lightning visit the Wild after shutout win

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (12-4-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (13-6-1, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -113, Lightning -106; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay visits Minnesota after the Lightning shut out Seattle 3-0. Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the victory in the net for Tampa Bay after recording 17 saves.

The Wild are 6-2-0 at home. Minnesota has scored 72 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 11.

The Lightning have gone 5-1-1 away from home. Tampa Bay has scored 60 goals and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 11.

Tampa Bay beat Minnesota 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21. Anthony Cirelli scored two goals for the Lightning in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 22 total points for the Wild, six goals and 16 assists. Hartman has six goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 15 total assists and has 18 points. Stamkos has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (upper body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).