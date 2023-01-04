How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on January 4, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Tampa Bay Lightning. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. The game is airing exclusively on TNT.

When: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV

The Wild have an 11-7-1 record at home and a 21-13-2 record overall, while the Lightning have a 23-11-1 record overall and a 9-7-0 record in road games.

In Minneapolis, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Tampa Bay following Hartman's 2-goal showing

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-13-2, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -118, Lightning -102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Minnesota has an 11-7-1 record at home and a 21-13-2 record overall. The Wild have gone 18-6-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has a 23-11-1 record overall and a 9-7-0 record in road games. The Lightning have a +24 scoring differential, with 125 total goals scored and 101 given up.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 12 goals with 16 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jake Middleton: out (illness), Marcus Foligno: out (lower-body).

Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).