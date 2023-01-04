 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on January 4, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Tampa Bay Lightning. This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. The game is airing exclusively on TNT.

Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Wild have an 11-7-1 record at home and a 21-13-2 record overall, while the Lightning have a 23-11-1 record overall and a 9-7-0 record in road games.

In Minneapolis, Tampa, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Tampa Bay following Hartman's 2-goal showing

Tampa Bay Lightning (23-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-13-2, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -118, Lightning -102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Minnesota has an 11-7-1 record at home and a 21-13-2 record overall. The Wild have gone 18-6-1 in games they score at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has a 23-11-1 record overall and a 9-7-0 record in road games. The Lightning have a +24 scoring differential, with 125 total goals scored and 101 given up.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 12 goals with 16 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Lightning. Brayden Point has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jake Middleton: out (illness), Marcus Foligno: out (lower-body).

Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: out (upper-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.