How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Maple Leafs visit the Wild after Matthews' 3-goal game

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -112, Maple Leafs -108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Minnesota Wild after Auston Matthews scored three goals in the Maple Leafs’ 8-3 victory against the Avalanche.

The Wild are 9-2-0 on their home ice. Minnesota averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brandon Duhaime leads the team serving 44 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 7-3-0 on the road. Toronto is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Matthews with 13.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with 13 goals, adding eight assists and recording 21 points. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 13 goals and has 22 points. John Tavares has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, seven assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.5 goals per game with a .950 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (health protocols).

Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll: day to day (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).