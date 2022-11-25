How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Wild host the Maple Leafs after Foligno's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, fifth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Marcus Foligno scored two goals in the Wild’s 6-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Minnesota is 7-7-2 overall and 4-5-1 at home. The Wild have a 5-1-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Toronto is 9-5-3 overall and 4-3-2 on the road. The Maple Leafs have conceded 46 goals while scoring 50 for a +4 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has six goals and six assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-1-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (illness), Marc-Andre Fleury: out (upper-body).

Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).