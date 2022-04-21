How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota takes on Vancouver, looks for 4th straight home win

Vancouver Canucks (38-28-11, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (48-21-7, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Vancouver aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Wild are 25-16-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 43.

The Canucks are 11-5-6 against opponents from the Pacific. Vancouver ranks 23rd in the Western Conference with 32.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last meeting on March 24, Minnesota won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 94 total points for the Wild, 43 goals and 51 assists. Kevin Fiala has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 93 points, scoring 30 goals and collecting 63 assists. Oliver Ekman-Larsson has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-2-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Tyson Jost: day to day (lower body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (covid-19), Jon Merrill: day to day (upper body).

Canucks: Alex Chiasson: out (illness), Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Bo Horvat: out (lower body).