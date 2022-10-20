How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Canucks bring losing streak into matchup with the Wild

Vancouver Canucks (0-3-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-3-0, eighth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to end their four-game slide with a win against the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 32-10-2 at home last season. The Wild scored 305 total goals last season (3.7 per game on 32.5 shots per game).

Vancouver went 40-30-12 overall and 20-16-5 on the road a season ago. The Canucks had a 23.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 58 goals on 247 chances.

INJURIES: Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (lower body), Tucker Poolman: day to day (undisclosed).