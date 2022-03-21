How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Las Vegas, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Vegas travels to face Kaprizov and the Wild

Vegas Golden Knights (34-26-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-20-4, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Vegas. He ranks sixth in the league with 76 points, scoring 32 goals and totaling 44 assists.

The Wild are 18-15-1 in conference games. Minnesota ranks third in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Kaprizov with 32.

The Golden Knights are 12-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Vegas leads the Western Conference with nine shorthanded goals, led by Mattias Janmark with two.

In their last meeting on Dec. 12, Vegas won 6-4. Zach Whitecloud scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 76 points, scoring 32 goals and collecting 44 assists. Kevin Fiala has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Whitecloud leads the Golden Knights with a plus-17 in 44 games this season. Evgenii Dadonov has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Golden Knights: Jack Eichel: day to day (upper body), Ben Hutton: out (covid-19), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed).