How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Washington, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Capitals vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Washington

Washington Capitals (20-7-8, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-10-2, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild +105, Capitals -127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Washington. He’s seventh in the league with 40 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Wild are 10-3-1 at home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 6.3 assists per game, led by Kaprizov averaging 0.8.

The Capitals are 10-4-3 on the road. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Lucas Johansen with 1.0.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 26 assists and has 40 points this season. Mats Zuccarello has eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Dmitry Orlov leads the Capitals with a plus-19 in 35 games this season. Alex Ovechkin has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jordan Greenway: out (health protocols), Kirill Kaprizov: day to day (upper body), Brandon Duhaime: out (health protocols), Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (upper body).

Capitals: None listed.