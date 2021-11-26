How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Winnipeg faces Minnesota on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (9-6-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (12-6-1, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -138, Jets +116; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hits the road against Minnesota looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Wild are 8-5-0 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has scored 65 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 10.

The Jets are 3-0-2 against division opponents. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 12.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Minnesota won 6-5. Mats Zuccarello recorded a team-high 4 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartman leads the Wild with 10 goals, adding four assists and totaling 14 points. Kirill Kaprizov has 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Connor leads the Jets with 22 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists. Andrew Copp has seven assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body).

Jets: Paul Stastny: day to day (lower body).