How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Jets in action against the Wild following overtime victory

Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Minnesota Wild after the Jets knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime.

Minnesota is 1-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild rank first in NHL play with 88 total penalties (averaging 5.5 per game).

Winnipeg has a 9-4-1 record overall and a 5-1-0 record in Central Division play. The Jets have a 1-1-1 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 6-3. Josh Morrissey scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has scored six goals with 11 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has scored five goals with 10 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, five penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Marc-Andre Fleury: out (upper-body).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).