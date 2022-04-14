How to Watch ‘Minx’ Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

The extremely entertaining first season of “Minx” is quickly coming to an end on HBO Max. The critically acclaimed show about the first women’s erotic magazine in the 1970s and the young feminist and low-rent publisher who created it will air its final two episodes of Season 1 on Thursday, April 14. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Minx’ Finale

About ‘Minx’

The eighth episode of “Minx” saw the magazine blow up because of the protest and Doug — not wanting to waste free publicity — getting the entire team to mail magazines around the world while he prepares to take the media by storm. Joyce faces an internal battle when Minx flies off the shelf, but the bad publicity and death threats aren’t what she was expecting. Plus, when Doug hires a cover model without Joyce knowing, she finally snaps.

Tune in to the final two episodes of the first season of “Minx” to find out what happens next.

Minx March 17, 2022 An earnest young feminist joins forces with a low-rent publisher to make the world’s first erotic magazine for women.