How to Watch Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Miracle Workers: End Times’ Season Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

One of the top-rated comedy anthology series on TV is returning for its fourth season. “ Miracle Workers ” Season 4 has been dubbed “End Times,” and it comes to TBS on Sunday, Jan. 15. The series follows two characters, played by Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, as they try to keep the world around them from ending (sometimes figuratively, sometimes not). Each season is set during a different period in time, and this year’s episodes take place in a post-apocalyptic future. You can watch Miracle Workers: End Times and TBS with a subscription to Sling TV .

About Daniel Radcliffe's 'Miracle Workers: End Times' Season Premiere

“Miracle Workers” is a comedy anthology series about the angels (or idiots) who manage to save humanity during its darkest hours. Each season, the anthology comedy series features the same all-star cast playing new roles in a new setting. Past seasons have been set in the present day, the Old West and medieval times. The series manages to be irreverent, heart-warming, and above all hopeful at the same time.

“Miracle Workers: End Times” follows a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.

