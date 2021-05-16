 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miss Universe 2021 Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android

Jason Gurwin

This year’s edition of the Miss Universe competition will return on May 16th, 2021 after last year’s was cancelled. Nearly 100 women from across the globe, traveled to the US and quarantined before being allowed to compete for the opportunity to become the next Miss Universe.

Stream the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant

When: Sunday, May 16th 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.
TV: FYI/Telemundo
Stream: Watch Live with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo host the 69th Miss Universe pageant, the world’s biggest, most notable beauty pageant, where Zozibini Tunzi, the first Black woman from South Africa to win, will crown her successor.

How to Stream the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant

You can stream Miss Universe 2019 live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the FYI and Telemundo mobile apps for iOS and Android or watch on their site.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
FYI≥ $94.99^
$6		^
$6		-
Telemundo---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FYI and Telemundo + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FYI and Telemundo + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: FYI and Telemundo + 35 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $20
Includes: FYI + 18 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: FYI

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Telemundo + 31 Top Cable Channels

2021 Miss Universe Preview

