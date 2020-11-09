How to Watch Miss USA 2020 Live Online on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android

This year’s edition of the Miss USA competition will return on November 9th, 2020. The winner will compete in the Miss Universe 2020 competition. The competition will move to FYI this year which can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

Stream the Miss USA 2020 Pageant

When: Monday, Nov. 9th, 8 p.m. ET.

TV: FYI

Stream: Watch Live with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was originally slated for spring 2020, but now will be held on November 9, 2020 at the Exhibition Centre and the Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Allie LaForce will serve as hosts, while Cheslie Kryst and Christian Murphy will serve as backstage commentators. Haley Reinhart will perform.

How to Stream the Miss USA 2020 Pageant

You can stream Miss USA live with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the FYI mobile apps for iOS and Android or watch on their site.