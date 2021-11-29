 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Miss USA 2021’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The “Miss USA 2021” pageant is happening tonight, and 51 intelligent, diverse women from all over are competing for the crown. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. Who do you think will win?

How to Watch ‘Miss USA 2021’

About ‘Miss USA’

After a preliminary event on Friday and a state costume show on Sunday, contestants will gather for the finals at the Paradise Cove Theater of the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 70th Miss USA pageant will be two hours long and include a swimsuit competition, evening gown competition, and onstage question segment. Zuri Hall, Patrick Ta, and Nicole Adamo will host with Rapper Ja Rule performing at the event. Judges for Miss USA are Chloe Flower, Haley Kalil, Pasqal Mouwad, Natalia Barulich, Oliver Trevena, Sophie Elgort, and Ty Hunter.

Delegates from the 50 states and District of Columbia were selected in state pageants which began in September 2020. Eight delegates are former Miss Teen USA state winners, and three are former Miss America state winners. The first state pageants were Idaho and Montana, and the last state pageant was California. It was the longest in “Miss USA” history due to COVID.

Sasha Perea, Miss District of Columbia USA said, “It’s a lot of mental preparation, a lot of interview preparation, physical, wardrobe, styling, walking practice. There’s so much that goes into it really discovering and rediscovering who you are as a person.”

“We’ve been working for months just to get to this point, but to finally be here, it’s just surreal,” Elle Smith, Miss Kentucky USA added.

Miss USA 2020, Asya Branch, will crown her successor at the conclusion, and the new titleholder will begin a yearlong reign. The winner will then compete in the “2021 Miss Universe” pageant on December 12 in Eilat, Israel.

How to Stream ‘Miss USA 2021’ Finale Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘Miss USA 2021‘ on the FYI Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

