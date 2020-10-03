How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas on SEC Network+ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT, the #16 Mississippi State Bulldogs face the Arkansas Razorbacks from Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- When: Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: SEC Network+
TV: SEC Network+
What is SEC Network+?
Unlike SEC Network, games that air on SEC Network Plus won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on SEC Network+ in the ESPN App.
If your Live TV Streaming Service offers SEC Network, you are also eligible to stream SEC Network+.
How to Stream SEC Network+?
- Click here to sign-up for a Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV
- Once signed up, go to the ESPN App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer
- Log-in with your streaming (e.g. Hulu log-in) or cable credentials
- Once authenticated, games on SEC Network+ will show as available on your ESPN App
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW.
