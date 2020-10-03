 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Missouri at Tennessee Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 3rd, at 12:00 PM ET, the Missouri Tigers face the #21 Tennessee Volunteers from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Missouri Tigers @ Tennessee Volunteers

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
SEC Network$79.99-^
$10		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: SEC Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: SEC Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30

Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $79.99
Includes: SEC Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Missouri / Tennessee Preview

About Missouri/Tennessee

According to UTSports.com, “Fresh off a 31-27 road victory over South Carolina in the season opener, No. 21/20 Tennessee will look to improve to 2-0 on Saturday afternoon when the Vols welcome Missouri to Neyland Stadium for their 2020 home opener.

The Vols enter Saturday’s contest with the longest current win streak in the SEC, having won their last seven games dating back to last season. The win streak is also the third longest in the FBS.”

Mizzou is coming off of a hard-fought, 38-19 loss at the hands of second-ranked Alabama, a game which saw Mizzou outscore the Tide in the second half, 16-3. Tennessee is coming off of a thrilling 31-27 road win at South Carolina. Mizzou is hoping to avoid its first 0-2 start since 1996 with a win in Neyland Stadium, a venue which has seen the Tigers win three times in four trips. Dave Neal, DJ Shockley and Dawn Davenport will be on the call for the SEC Network.