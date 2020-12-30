How to Watch 2020 Music City Bowl: Missouri vs. Iowa Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM EST, the Missouri Tigers face the #15 Iowa Hawkeyes from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN in the 2020 Music City Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Missouri Tigers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.