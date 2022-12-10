 Skip to Content
Where to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri Game Live Online on December 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST, the Missouri Tigers face the #6Kansas Jayhawks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Missouri vs. Kansas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Kansas game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Kansas game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Kansas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Missouri vs. Kansas game.

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Preview: Brown leads Missouri against No. 6 Kansas after 25-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at Missouri Tigers (9-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks after Kobe Brown scored 25 points in Missouri’s 96-89 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Missouri leads the SEC with 21.3 assists per game led by Sean East averaging 3.6.

The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Kansas ranks third in the Big 12 scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Wilson averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Brown is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 63.9% for Missouri.

Wilson is averaging 21.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 15.3 points for Kansas.

