Where to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri Game Live Online on December 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST, the Missouri Tigers face the #6Kansas Jayhawks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Missouri Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas vs. Missouri Game Preview: Brown leads Missouri against No. 6 Kansas after 25-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at Missouri Tigers (9-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks after Kobe Brown scored 25 points in Missouri’s 96-89 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Tigers are 8-0 in home games. Missouri leads the SEC with 21.3 assists per game led by Sean East averaging 3.6.

The Jayhawks play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Kansas ranks third in the Big 12 scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Wilson averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Brown is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 63.9% for Missouri.

Wilson is averaging 21.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 15.3 points for Kansas.