How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Missouri Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Missouri Tigers face the Northern Illinois Huskies from Mizzou Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Missouri Tigers vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

The Missouri vs. Northern Illinois game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What is SEC Network+?

Unlike SEC Network, games that air on SEC Network Plus won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on SEC Network+ in the ESPN App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, offers SEC Network, you are also eligible to stream SEC Network+.

How to Stream SEC Network+?

Once signed up, go to the ESPN App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. Hulu log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on SEC Network+ will show as available on your ESPN App

Can you stream Missouri vs. Northern Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Northern Illinois game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Northern Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Northern Illinois game on SEC Network+ with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Northern Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Northern Illinois game on SEC Network+ with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Northern Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Northern Illinois game on SEC Network+ with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Northern Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Missouri vs. Northern Illinois game on SEC Network+ with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Northern Illinois on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Missouri vs. Northern Illinois game.

Can you stream Missouri vs. Northern Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network+ so you won’t be able to stream the Missouri vs. Northern Illinois game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Northern Illinois vs. Missouri Game Preview: Mizzou goes up against N. Illinois

Northern Illinois (1-1) vs. Missouri (1-1)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois and Missouri look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a big loss in their last game. Missouri lost 80-66 at home to Kansas City on Monday, while Northern Illinois fell 85-49 at Indiana on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile Trendon Hankerson is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and three steals to lead the way for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams is also a key contributor, putting up 13.5 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Kobe Brown, who is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds.TERRIFIC TRENDON: Hankerson has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Illinois has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Huskies have averaged 26 free throws per game.