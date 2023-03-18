How to Watch Princeton vs. Missouri NCAA Tourney Game Live Online on March 18, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT, the #25 Missouri Tigers face the Princeton Tigers from Golden 1 Center. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Missouri Tigers vs. Princeton Tigers

The Missouri vs. Princeton game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Princeton vs. Missouri Game Preview: Missouri Tigers and Princeton Tigers play in NCAA Tournament second round

By The Associated Press

Princeton Tigers (22-8, 10-4 Ivy League) vs. Missouri Tigers (25-9, 11-7 SEC)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 Missouri Tigers take on the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Missouri Tigers are 11-7 against SEC opponents and 14-2 in non-conference play. Missouri is second in the SEC scoring 79.4 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Princeton Tigers are 10-4 against Ivy League teams. Princeton is third in the Ivy League scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Brown is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Missouri Tigers. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 17.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Caden Pierce is averaging 8.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Princeton Tigers. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Princeton Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.