How to Watch Utah State vs. Missouri Game Live Online on March 16, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT, the #25 Missouri Tigers face the Utah State Aggies from Golden 1 Center. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Missouri Tigers vs. Utah State Aggies

The Missouri vs. Utah State game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream TNT on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com

Utah State vs. Missouri Game Preview: Missouri Tigers face Utah State Aggies in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Utah State Aggies (26-8, 13-5 MWC) vs. Missouri Tigers (24-9, 11-7 SEC)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -1.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 Missouri Tigers and Utah State Aggies meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tigers are 11-7 against SEC opponents and 13-2 in non-conference play. Missouri is second in the SEC scoring 79.5 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Aggies are 13-5 in MWC play. Utah State is seventh in the MWC allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Moi Hodge is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.8 points and 2.6 steals. Kobe Brown is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

Steven Ashworth is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Max Shulga is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.