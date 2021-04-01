How to Watch MLB Opening Day 2021 Today Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

MLB Opening Day is finally here! After the Los Angeles Dodgers got over the proverbial hump and captured the World Series in last year’s abbreviated season, the 30 MLB clubs are back to the traditional 162-game season and ready to vie for a World Series title. The new season starts today - April 1 - with all 30 MLB teams in action to start the season.

How to Watch MLB Opening Day 2021

When: Starting Thursday, April 1 at 1PM EST

TV: ESPN and various local Regional Sports Networks

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

fuboTV gives the best option for fans who want to catch the MLB action nationally as well as locally. fuboTV will not only host the four ESPN national games, but also select regional tilts, which you can see below:

MLB Opening Day 2021 Games and Times

Note that certain games may be blacked out in your area if a Regional Sports Network owns the rights. If viewers in New York or Boston are blacked out, they should check our guides on how to watch YES Network, SportsNet New York, and NESN, respectively.

You can watch ESPN on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV