MLB Baseball

How to Watch MLB Opening Day 2021 Today Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

MLB Opening Day is finally here! After the Los Angeles Dodgers got over the proverbial hump and captured the World Series in last year’s abbreviated season, the 30 MLB clubs are back to the traditional 162-game season and ready to vie for a World Series title. The new season starts today - April 1 - with all 30 MLB teams in action to start the season.

How to Watch MLB Opening Day 2021

  • When: Starting Thursday, April 1 at 1PM EST
  • TV: ESPN and various local Regional Sports Networks
  • Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

fuboTV gives the best option for fans who want to catch the MLB action nationally as well as locally. fuboTV will not only host the four ESPN national games, but also select regional tilts, which you can see below:

MLB Opening Day 2021 Games and Times

Game Time Away Team Home Team Away TV Home TV National TV Stream Link
4/1 @ 1:05pm Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees YES Network ESPN Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 1:10pm Cleveland Indians Detroit Tigers Bally Sports Great Lakes Bally Sports Detroit Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 2:10pm Baltimore Orioles Boston Red Sox MASN NESN Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 2:10pm Minnesota Twins Milwaukee Brewers Bally Sports North Bally Sports Wisconsin Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 2:20pm Pittsburgh Pirates Chicago Cubs Marquee Sports Network Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 3:05pm Atlanta Braves Philadelphia Phillies Bally Sports South NBC 10 Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 4:10pm Los Angeles Dodgers Colorado Rockies Spectrum SportsNet LA AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain ESPN Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 4:10pm Arizona Diamondbacks San Diego Padres Bally Sports Arizona Bally Sports San Diego] Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 4:10pm St. Louis Cardinals Cincinnati Reds Bally Sports Midwest Bally Sports Ohio Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 4:10pm Texas Rangers Kansas City Royals Bally Sports Southwest Bally Sports Kansas City Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 4:10pm Tampa Bay Rays Miami Marlins Bally Sports Florida Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 7:09pm New York Mets Washington Nationals ESPN Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 10:05pm Chicago White Sox Los Angeles Angels NBC Sports Chicago+ Bally Sports West Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 10:07pm Houston Astros Oakland Athletics AT&T SportsNet Southwest NBC Sports California ESPN Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV
4/1 @ 10:10pm San Francisco Giants Seattle Mariners NBC Sports Bay Area ROOT Sports Northwest Stream with Subscription to AT&T TV

Note that certain games may be blacked out in your area if a Regional Sports Network owns the rights. If viewers in New York or Boston are blacked out, they should check our guides on how to watch YES Network, SportsNet New York, and NESN, respectively.

You can watch ESPN on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 25 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

