 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Marquee Sports Network Bally Sports Midwest

How to Watch MLB Teams vs. International Teams Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 MLB season begins in just a few weeks, but Spring Training has already begun! In accordance with the World Baseball Classic, several MLB teams will play against the national teams of nations around the world in thrilling exhibition games. The games start Wednesday, March 8 on various regional sports networks. You can watch these unique matchups with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch MLB Teams vs. International Teams

About MLB Teams vs. International Teams

After a two year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Baseball Classic is back! This global tournament features some of the best players in the major leagues returning home to play for the glory of their native country. To promote the 2023 WBC, MLB has announced that several of its teams will face off against the national teams of several countries in a series of exciting exhibition games.

Check out a full schedule of all released matchups so far. Not all of these games have announced a broadcast partner as of yet, so check back if your team’s TV partner has not been announced yet.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wednesday, March 8 3:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Team Canada Marquee Sports Network
1:05 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Dominican Republic TBD
Thursday, March 9 3:05 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Team Nicaragua Bally Sports Midwest
3:10 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Team Mexico TBD
1:05 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Puerto Rico TBD

How to Stream MLB Teams vs. International Teams on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch MLB Teams vs. International Team Exhibition Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $99.99------
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and Bally Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and Bally Sports Midwest + 25 Top Cable Channels

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.