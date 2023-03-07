How to Watch MLB Teams vs. International Teams Live For Free Without Cable
The 2023 MLB season begins in just a few weeks, but Spring Training has already begun! In accordance with the World Baseball Classic, several MLB teams will play against the national teams of nations around the world in thrilling exhibition games. The games start Wednesday, March 8 on various regional sports networks. You can watch these unique matchups with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch MLB Teams vs. International Teams
- When: Tuesday, March 8 at 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports West
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About MLB Teams vs. International Teams
After a two year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Baseball Classic is back! This global tournament features some of the best players in the major leagues returning home to play for the glory of their native country. To promote the 2023 WBC, MLB has announced that several of its teams will face off against the national teams of several countries in a series of exciting exhibition games.
Check out a full schedule of all released matchups so far. Not all of these games have announced a broadcast partner as of yet, so check back if your team’s TV partner has not been announced yet.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wednesday, March 8
|3:05 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs vs. Team Canada
|Marquee Sports Network
|1:05 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Dominican Republic
|TBD
|Thursday, March 9
|3:05 p.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals vs. Team Nicaragua
|Bally Sports Midwest
|3:10 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies vs. Team Mexico
|TBD
|1:05 p.m.
|Atlanta Braves vs. Puerto Rico
|TBD
How to Stream MLB Teams vs. International Teams on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch MLB Teams vs. International Team Exhibition Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Bally Sports+.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Bally Sports+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|$19.99
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $99.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Midwest
|≥ $99.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•