How to Watch 2021 MLS Opening Weekend Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

America’s top soccer league is back in action! The MLS kicks off with a full slate of action this weekend, starting with Houston Dynamo FC taking on San Jose Earthquakes FC. You’ll be able to watch on a multitude of broadcast TV channels, as well as ESPN+.

How to Watch 2021 MLS Opening Weekend

When: Starts April 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: ABC, ESPN, Fox Sports 1, TUDN, UniMas

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

FuboTV is your best bet to watch all the MLS action, as it offers every channel broadcasting MLS games nationally, though be advised TUDN and UniMas are not English-speaking channels. Fortunately, Twitter will have an English audio stream of certain matches. You’ll also be able to watch certain games on RSNs like MSG and YES.

You can see the full slate of action below:

List of 2021 MLS Opening Weekend Matches

Date Match Time Platform Friday, April 16 Houston Dynamo FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes FC 8:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+ Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC 9:30PM EST FS1, FOX Deportes Saturday, April 17 CF Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC 2:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+ Orlando City FC vs. Atlanta United FC 3:00PM EST UniMas, TUDN, Twitter (audio only) LAFC vs. Austin FC 6:00PM EST FOX, FOX Deportes DC United FC vs. NYCFC 8:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+, YES Network FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids FC 8:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+ New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City 8:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+, MSG Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution FC 8:30PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+ Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati 8:30PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+, MyTV30, NashvilleSC.com Sunday, April 18 Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy 3:00PM EST ABC, ESPN Deportes Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union 5:30PM EST FS1, FOX Deportes Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers 10:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+