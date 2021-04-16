 Skip to Content
The Streamable
MLS Soccer

How to Watch 2021 MLS Opening Weekend Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

America’s top soccer league is back in action! The MLS kicks off with a full slate of action this weekend, starting with Houston Dynamo FC taking on San Jose Earthquakes FC. You’ll be able to watch on a multitude of broadcast TV channels, as well as ESPN+.

How to Watch 2021 MLS Opening Weekend

When: Starts April 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST
TV: ABC, ESPN, Fox Sports 1, TUDN, UniMas
Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

FuboTV is your best bet to watch all the MLS action, as it offers every channel broadcasting MLS games nationally, though be advised TUDN and UniMas are not English-speaking channels. Fortunately, Twitter will have an English audio stream of certain matches. You’ll also be able to watch certain games on RSNs like MSG and YES.

You can see the full slate of action below:

List of 2021 MLS Opening Weekend Matches

Date Match Time Platform
Friday, April 16 Houston Dynamo FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes FC 8:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC 9:30PM EST FS1, FOX Deportes
Saturday, April 17 CF Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC 2:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+
Orlando City FC vs. Atlanta United FC 3:00PM EST UniMas, TUDN, Twitter (audio only)
LAFC vs. Austin FC 6:00PM EST FOX, FOX Deportes
DC United FC vs. NYCFC 8:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+, YES Network
FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids FC 8:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+
New York Red Bulls vs. Sporting Kansas City 8:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+, MSG
Chicago Fire FC vs. New England Revolution FC 8:30PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+
Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati 8:30PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+, MyTV30, NashvilleSC.com
Sunday, April 18 Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy 3:00PM EST ABC, ESPN Deportes
Columbus Crew SC vs. Philadelphia Union 5:30PM EST FS1, FOX Deportes
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Portland Timbers 10:00PM EST MLS Live on ESPN+
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
Fox Sports 1--
TUDN≥ $94.99-----
UniMás≥ $84.99-----
ABC---
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, Fox Sports 1, TUDN, UniMás, ABC, and Fox + 29 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: ESPN, Fox Sports 1, TUDN, UniMás, ABC, and Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, Fox Sports 1, ABC, and Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $50
Includes: ESPN, Fox Sports 1, and Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, Fox Sports 1, ABC, and Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

