How to Watch ‘MLW Underground Wrestling’ Premiere on REELZ Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Major League Wrestling slams into 2023 with a new broadcast home and a new weekly wrestling show. “MLW Underground Wrestling” makes its debut on REELZ and wrestling fans across the globe have yet another option for weekly episodic wrestling content. Check out awesome wrestling stars like Alex Hammerstone, Real1, Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, Microman, and more on MLW Underground Wrestling. Episode 1 airs this Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on REELZ, and every Tuesday night will feature more MLW action. You can watch Reelz with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV or DIRECTV STREAM .

About 'MLW Underground Wrestling' Premiere on REELZ

Last month,it was revealed that REELZ would become the official broadcast home for MLW after years of airing shows on YouTube. MLW Underground Wrestling will air each week on Tuesday nights, and we already know Episode 1 will be special.

In the main event, MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will face EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match for the world title. We’ll also see Real1, the Bomaye Fight Club, and former CZW World Champion Mance Warner in action. New episode details will appear week by week, so follow along for more details.

“Wrestling has never been hotter and MLW Underground Wrestling will deliver a weekly adrenaline rush when we join the REELZ roster February 7,” MLW CEO Court Bauer said. “The extraordinary growth and success of REELZ with its line-up of must-see programming is a perfect fit for MLW.”

Can you watch 'MLW Underground Wrestling' Premiere on REELZ for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Reelz on Philo.

You can watch ‘MLW Underground Wrestling’ Premiere on REELZ with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What devices can you use to stream 'MLW Underground Wrestling' Premiere on REELZ?

You can watch Reelz on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

