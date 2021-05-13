How to Watch the ‘Mom’ Series Finale Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile on May 13

It’s a sad week for fans of the beloved sitcom, “Mom.” After eight seasons, “Mom” is coming to an end on Thursday, May 13. The CBS sitcom wraps up with an episode titled “My Kinda People and the Big To-Do.” You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch “Mom” Series Finale

When: Thursday, May 13 at 9:01 PM ET/PT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

CBS shared a few details about the episode, stating that “Bonnie gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill and Andy take a big step in their relationship, on the series finale of Mom.” The final episode closes with a monologue from Allison Janney’s character, Bonnie. Plus, a new addition, “Two and a Half Men” alumna Melanie Lynskey, joins the women at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

During a virtual appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday, Jaime Pressly shared that there “was not a dry eye in the house,” when the cast was filming the final scene. This was an emotional episode for the cast to record, and it will be a difficult one for viewers to watch too. The cast has been open about not being ready to say goodbye to the show, but they appreciate how long it’s lasted.

The comedy kicked off in 2013 and follows a community of women who met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Janney’s character attempts to reconcile things with her estranged daughter Christy, played by Anna Faris. The show featured many relatable moments, including plenty of highs and lows, and viewers are sad to see it end.

How to Stream the “Mom” Series Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Mom” live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options

