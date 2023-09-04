 Skip to Content
How to Watch Monday Night Football in 2023 Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

All our rowdy friends are here on Monday Night, and this season is chock-full of games that will be sure to get the blood pumping. “Monday Night Football” enters its 18th season on ESPN with a lineup of stellar NFL matchups, including multiple doubleheaders, division rivalries, and a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. ESPN is your home for all the “MNF” action this season, with select games airing on ABC and streaming live on ESPN+. The “Monday Night Football” season starts on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET, and you can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Monday Night Football in 2023

Can I Stream Monday Night Football on ESPN+?

Certain games can be streamed on ESPN+. This includes the week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets and the week 11 Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. However, that seems to be it as of right now. You can watch all these games using your TV everywhere credentials in the ESPN app.

What Monday Night Football Games Will Air on ABC?

Unless something changes, only the following “Monday Night Football” games will air on ABC:

Can I Watch Monday Night Football Without ESPN?

There is one option available to watch “Monday Night Football” if you don’t want to sign up for cable or a live TV streaming service. You can sign up for NFL+ and stream all nationally televised primetime games right to your smart device. If you sign up for NFL+ Premium, you can also stream NFL RedZone to your smart device and watch football on Sundays, too.

How Much Does NFL+ Cost?

NFL+ will run you $6.99 per month or $39.99 per year, and NFL+ Premium costs $14.99 per month and $79.99 per year.

2023 Monday Night Football Schedule

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV
1 Monday, Sept. 11 Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC, ESPN+
2 Monday, Sept. 18 New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers 7:15 PM ESPN
Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM ABC
3 Monday, Sept. 25 Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 PM ABC
Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ESPN
4 Monday, Oct. 2 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants 8:15 PM ESPN
5 Monday, Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers @ Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM ESPN
6 Monday, Oct. 16 Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ESPN
7 Monday, Oct. 23 San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings 8:15 PM ESPN
8 Monday, Oct. 30 Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions 8:15 PM ESPN
9 Monday, Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers @ New York Jets 8:15 PM ESPN
10 Monday, Nov. 13 Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ESPN
11 Monday, Nov. 20 Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC, ESPN+
12 Monday, Nov. 27 Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings 8:15 PM ESPN
13 Monday, Dec. 4 Cincinnati Bengals @ Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 PM ESPN
14 Monday, Dec. 11 Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants 8:15 PM ABC
Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins 8:15 PM ESPN
15 Monday, Dec. 18 Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots 8:15 PM ESPN
16 Monday, Dec. 25 Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ABC

How to Stream Monday Night Football in 2023 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Monday Night Football live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--
ABC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Joe Buck runs through the 2023 Monday Night Football slate 🍿 | NFL on ESPN

