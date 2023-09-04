How to Watch Monday Night Football in 2023 Live Online Without Cable

All our rowdy friends are here on Monday Night, and this season is chock-full of games that will be sure to get the blood pumping. “Monday Night Football” enters its 18th season on ESPN with a lineup of stellar NFL matchups, including multiple doubleheaders, division rivalries, and a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. ESPN is your home for all the “MNF” action this season, with select games airing on ABC and streaming live on ESPN+. The “Monday Night Football” season starts on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET, and you can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Certain games can be streamed on ESPN+. This includes the week 1 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets and the week 11 Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. However, that seems to be it as of right now. You can watch all these games using your TV everywhere credentials in the ESPN app.

Unless something changes, only the following “Monday Night Football” games will air on ABC:

There is one option available to watch “Monday Night Football” if you don’t want to sign up for cable or a live TV streaming service. You can sign up for NFL+ and stream all nationally televised primetime games right to your smart device. If you sign up for NFL+ Premium, you can also stream NFL RedZone to your smart device and watch football on Sundays, too.

How Much Does NFL+ Cost?

NFL+ will run you $6.99 per month or $39.99 per year, and NFL+ Premium costs $14.99 per month and $79.99 per year.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Monday Night Football live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

