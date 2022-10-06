How to Watch ‘Monster High: The Movie’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Have you been looking for a fright night that’s appropriate for the whole family? Look no further, Paramount+’s newest movie musical “Monster High: The Movie” is the perfect Halloween flick for kids and parents alike. The movie follows Clawdeen Wolf, a half-human-half-werewolf teenager, as she gets used to life at her new school: Monster High. You can watch all the chills, thrills, and rousing musical numbers of “Monster High: The Movie” on Thursday, Oct. 6 exclusively with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Monster High: The Movie’

About ‘Monster High: The Movie’

Clawdeen Wolf has recently begun attending Monster High, a school for ghosts, ghouls, and monsters of all shapes and sizes. After making quick friends with classmates Frankie Stein and Draculaura, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she can truly be herself. But alas, that feeling of security proves all too fleeting. Before long, a sinister plot to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal Clawdeen’s real identity as a half-human, something she fears her new friends will never understand. Can Clawdeen learn to embrace her true monster heart before it’s too late?

“Monster High” started life as a fashion doll line launched by Mattel in 2010, which featured characters inspired by some of Hollywood’s most famous movie monsters. Since then, it has grown into a multimedia franchise, including video games, book series, and numerous animated “Monster High” specials and films. However, “Monster High: The Movie” is the first live-action film based on the franchise to be released. Keep an eye out for fan-favorite characters from other “Monster High” content making their live-action debut!

Can You Stream ‘Monster High: The Movie’ for Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Monster High: The Movie’ on Paramount+?

