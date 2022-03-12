How to Watch Big Sky Championship: Northern Colorado vs. Montana State Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Montana State Bobcats face the Northern Colorado Bears from CenturyLink Arena Boise. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montana State Bobcats vs. Northern Colorado Bears

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Montana State vs. Northern Colorado game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Montana State vs. Northern Colorado on fuboTV?

You can watch the Montana State vs. Northern Colorado game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Montana State vs. Northern Colorado on Sling TV?

You can watch the Montana State vs. Northern Colorado game on ESPNU with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Montana State vs. Northern Colorado on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Montana State vs. Northern Colorado game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Montana State vs. Northern Colorado on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Montana State vs. Northern Colorado game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Montana State vs. Northern Colorado on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Montana State vs. Northern Colorado game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Montana State vs. Northern Colorado on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Montana State vs. Northern Colorado game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Montana State vs. Northern Colorado on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Montana State vs. Northern Colorado game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State Game Preview: Montana State Bobcats and Northern Colorado Bears play for Big Sky Championship

Northern Colorado Bears (20-14, 13-7 Big Sky) vs. Montana State Bobcats (26-7, 16-4 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montana State Bobcats and the Northern Colorado Bears meet in the Big Sky Championship.

The Bobcats are 14-1 in home games. Montana State has a 7-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 13-7 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is 9-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bobcats won 87-85 in the last matchup on March 5. Great Osobor led the Bobcats with 19 points, and Daylen Kountz led the Bears with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jubrile Belo is averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Bobcats. Xavier Bishop is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Kountz is averaging 21.2 points for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.