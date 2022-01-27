How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens face the Ducks on 3-game losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (21-16-8, second in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-26-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +112, Ducks -136; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal is looking to stop its three-game skid with a victory against Anaheim.

The Canadiens are 5-10-1 at home. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 5.9 points per game. Tyler Toffoli leads the team with 21 total points.

The Ducks are 8-9-4 on the road. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

In their last meeting on Oct. 31, Anaheim won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Niku leads the Canadiens with a plus-three in 13 games this season. Mike Hoffman has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 37 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 14 assists. Derek Grant has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-5-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 6.3 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: out (health and safety protocols), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Cole Caufield: out (health and safety protocols), Christian Dvorak: out (concussion).

Ducks: Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Anthony Stolarz: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Manson: out (health and safety protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).