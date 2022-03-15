 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Plus and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus, this is your only option to stream Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona Plus≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona Plus≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona Plus and Fox Sports Arizona Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Coyotes vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens host the Coyotes after overtime victory

Arizona Coyotes (19-36-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-35-8, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -162, Coyotes +139; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Arizona Coyotes after the Canadiens defeated Philadelphia 4-3 in overtime.

The Canadiens have gone 8-17-2 in home games. Montreal averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 10-16-3 on the road. Arizona scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Clayton Keller leads them with 25 total goals.

Arizona knocked off Montreal 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 16 goals, adding 27 assists and recording 43 points. Artturi Lehkonen has six goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Keller leads the Coyotes with 33 total assists and has 58 points. Nick Schmaltz has nine goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Coyotes: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), David Savard: out (ankle), Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper-body).

Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: out (lower body), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.