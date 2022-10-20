How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens host the Coyotes after overtime victory

Arizona Coyotes (1-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Arizona Coyotes after the Canadiens took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime.

Montreal went 22-49-11 overall and 11-26-4 at home a season ago. The Canadiens scored 222 goals while giving up 313 last season for a -91 goal differential.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record on the road last season. The Coyotes scored 28 power-play goals last season on 202 chances for a 13.9% success rate.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Jake Allen: day to day (parental leave), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).