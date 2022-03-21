How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins

When: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: NESN

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal and Boston face off in division matchup

Boston Bruins (38-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-36-9, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Montreal in a matchup of Atlantic teams.

The Canadiens are 6-8-2 against division opponents. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the league. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 17 total goals.

The Bruins are 12-3-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 12, Boston won 5-1. Brad Marchand recorded a team-high 3 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 17 goals, adding 29 assists and recording 46 points. Cole Caufield has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 33 goals and has 61 points. Craig Smith has eight goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Josh Anderson: day to day (lower body), David Savard: out (ankle).

Bruins: Patrice Bergeron: out (arm).